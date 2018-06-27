Food Hygiene Initiative of Nigeria (FHIN), an NGO, has called on Nigerians to keep their environment clean to prevent cholera and other endemic diseases in the country.

Mr Nicholas Karimu, the Director-General of the organization, gave the advice during a workshop on “The recent outbreak of cholera in Nigeria”, organised for FHIN state directors on Tuesday in Abuja.

Karimu said there was a need for stakeholders’ collaboration to promote access water supply and sanitation in rural communities.

According to him, Nigeria is still one of the countries in the world that is cholera endemic, even though the disease is preventable and treatable.

“I call on the residents of FCT and Nigeria at large to keep their environment clean and healthy to guard against infection from any form of disease,” he said.

Karimu said people should be cautious of the kind of food and water they consume and should always keep their surroundings and water clean.

The director-general advised all Nigerians to be mindful of how they manage their surroundings and ensure they observe sanitation exercise regularly.

He expressed concern over the lack of commitment from major sectors towards increased access to potable water and sanitation.

He urged governments at all levels to create emergency working group and response plan from the rural level to reduce disease outbreaks.

Karimu also advised families as well as corporate organisations to re-adopt the use of Tip-Taps and hand sanitizer in public places.

Mr Aboh Sunday, Head of Operation, Safety and Public Health Department, FCTA, said the essence of the workshop was to sensitise the general public on the dangers of a cholera outbreak in the country.

Sunday noted that continuous practice of open defecation, poor personal hygiene, poor environmental sanitation and poor access to water supply were causes of endemic diseases.

He noted that hand washing and potable drinking water remained an effective way of preventing any kind of disease.