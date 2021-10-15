Chiwetalu Agu: I was treated with respect in custody

Chiwetalu Agu, the ace Nollywood actor, has stated that security operatives treated him with respect while he was in their custody.

The veteran actor was first arrested on October 7 by soldiers for wearing an outfit themed after the Biafra flag.

According to sources, the army publicly manhandled Chiwetalu, searched his vehicle, and fired shots to scare off the crowd that gathered.

In its response, the army stated that Chiwetalu was arrested after he publicly displayed his solidarity for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a proscribed separatist group.

Amid the public outrage, the film star was later released last week Friday, after spending nearly 24 hours in detention.

However, the actor was rearrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) for “further questioning” and detained for four days.

Chiwetalu regained his freedom on October 12, while members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) hosted the actor.

During the AGN event, Chiwetalu stated that while in detention, senior security officers treated him with respect and some used the opportunity to interact with him.

“It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things,” the actor said.

“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offense. Because they did not tell me my offense, I refused to follow them.

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here.

“That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have the opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu.”