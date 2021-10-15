Chiwetalu Agu: Every DSS official wanted to handle my case

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has revealed that while he was in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), every officer wanted to handle his case.

Agu disclosed this during a welcome party organised by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, stating that he was treated with respect.

According to him, “It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things.

“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have the opportunity to interact with Chiwetalu Agu.”

Recall that the veteran actor was released from Army custody last week, a day after he was arrested for putting on an outfit with semblance to the Biafran flag.