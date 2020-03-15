A Chinese restaurant, identified as Haufei, located at 33 Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island, Lagos, has been shut down by the Nigerian government over its alleged discriminatory policy against Nigerian citizens.
The facility also houses a supermarket, also owned and operated by the Chinese nationals.
The restaurant owners, it was alleged, had not been selling food and drinks to Nigerians, and did not allow Nigerians to buy from the supermarket as well.
The operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) shut down the restaurant and the supermarket after secretly collating evidence of their alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerian citizens.
The operation was led by the head of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, who confirmed this to newsmen, saying he directed two persons to walk in separately into the restaurant, before he personally walked in too. The restaurant declined the three of them service, he said.
Speaking further, Irukera said: “The chief security officer and the cashier at the restaurant admitted that it is their policy not to sell to Nigerians and would determine what sanctions to apply against the Chinese business at the end of investigation.”
He added: “Our law prohibits obnoxious practices. It is obviously obnoxious to discriminate. With a range of options that regulators have, prosecution being the topmost of it.
“It might be that we will penalise them administratively and ask them to take corrective measures. But, if their conduct is a pattern and something that is very egregious, then certainly, we would consider prosecuting.”