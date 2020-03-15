<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Chinese restaurant, iden­tified as Haufei, located at 33 Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island, Lagos, has been shut down by the Nigerian gov­ernment over its alleged dis­criminatory policy against Nigerian citizens.

The facility also houses a supermarket, also owned and operated by the Chinese nationals.

The restaurant owners, it was alleged, had not been selling food and drinks to Nigerians, and did not al­low Nigerians to buy from the supermarket as well.

The operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) shut down the restaurant and the supermarket after se­cretly collating evidence of their alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerian citizens.





The operation was led by the head of FCCPC, Baba­tunde Irukera, who con­firmed this to newsmen, saying he directed two per­sons to walk in separately into the restaurant, before he personally walked in too. The restaurant declined the three of them service, he said.

Speaking further, Irukera said: “The chief security of­ficer and the cashier at the restaurant admitted that it is their policy not to sell to Nigerians and would de­termine what sanctions to apply against the Chinese business at the end of in­vestigation.”

He added: “Our law pro­hibits obnoxious practices. It is obviously obnoxious to discriminate. With a range of options that regulators have, prosecution being the topmost of it.

“It might be that we will penalise them administra­tively and ask them to take corrective measures. But, if their conduct is a pattern and something that is very egregious, then certainly, we would consider prose­cuting.”