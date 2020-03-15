A Chinese restaurant, iden­tified as Haufei, located at 33 Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island, Lagos, has been shut down by the Nigerian gov­ernment over its alleged dis­criminatory policy against Nigerian citizens.

A Chinese restaurant, iden­tified as Haufei, located at 33 Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island, Lagos, has been shut down by the Nigerian gov­ernment over its alleged dis­criminatory policy against Nigerian citizens.

The facility also houses a supermarket, also owned and operated by the Chinese nationals.

The restaurant owners, it was alleged, had not been selling food and drinks to Nigerians, and did not al­low Nigerians to buy from the supermarket as well.

The operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) shut down the restaurant and the supermarket after se­cretly collating evidence of their alleged discriminatory practices against Nigerian citizens.


The operation was led by the head of FCCPC, Baba­tunde Irukera, who con­firmed this to newsmen, saying he directed two per­sons to walk in separately into the restaurant, before he personally walked in too. The restaurant declined the three of them service, he said.

Speaking further, Irukera said: “The chief security of­ficer and the cashier at the restaurant admitted that it is their policy not to sell to Nigerians and would de­termine what sanctions to apply against the Chinese business at the end of in­vestigation.”

He added: “Our law pro­hibits obnoxious practices. It is obviously obnoxious to discriminate. With a range of options that regulators have, prosecution being the topmost of it.

“It might be that we will penalise them administra­tively and ask them to take corrective measures. But, if their conduct is a pattern and something that is very egregious, then certainly, we would consider prose­cuting.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories