Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has declared Chinese and Hindu languages, as well as Climate Change compulsory courses for students studying in Ebonyi vocational institutions.

Umahi said the implementation of the courses, prescribed for students studying Entrepreneurship/Business Development and Information and Communication Technology, would take effect from January 28, 2020.

He spoke through his Special Assistant on Vocational Education and Chief Executive Officer, Ebonyi State Vocational College, Princess Adaeze Nwaji, in Abakaliki during a recent courtesy visit by delegations from China and India.





Explaining why the governor made the decision, Nwaji said, “Available research has it that language is a veritable tool that enhances intercontinental communication and trades. This is why Governor Umahi deemed it necessary to include the study of Chinese and Hindu languages, as well as Climate Change in the curriculum of vocational institutions in the state.

“The space that will be occupied by Indian and Chinese languages will be solely dedicated to the production and display of most of the goods that Nigerians import from China and India, thus giving the people of Ebonyi the opportunity to learn the production processes of those goods.

“Entrepreneurs will be trained and empowered to venture into import business. And that’s why the governor is introducing the study of Chinese, Hindu and Climate change as compulsory. The purpose is to make it easier for them to overcome language barriers.”