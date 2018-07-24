The Chinese government has provided scholarship support of N100,000 each to 45 underprivileged students selected from Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, and Adamawa State University, Mubi in Adamawa State.

Speaking at the ceremony held at MAUTECH, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, said the measure was to mark the 47-year bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria.

Mr Pingjian reiterated the commitment of the Chinese government to continue to partner with Nigeria in many fields.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of MAUTECH, Mohammed Kyari, represented by Abraham Mokolo, lauded China for the gesture.

Mr Kyari said the university has similar support programme for intelligent underprivileged students; and urged for more support for the programme.

The vice chancellor also solicited for Chinese support to the institution particularly in areas of technology.

The Adamawa Commissioner of Education, Julius Kadala, lauded Chinese government for the support, adding that Adamawa government was committed to education.

In his remarks, convener of the programme, who is also the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Nigeria/China Relations, Yusuf Buba of Hong/Gombi Federal Constituency, urged beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by taking their studies seriously.

In another development, Mr Pingjian lauded Mr Buba for contributing in transforming his constituency.

The diplomat gave the commendation in his speech at the inauguration of some empowerment projects in Hong and Gombi local government areas executed by the lawmaker.

He urged the people of the constituency to make proper utilisation of the projects and facilities provided which included 310 boreholes, 270 vehicles, two feeder roads with a bridge, six blocks of classrooms and tools for 800 trained entrepreneurs.

Inaugurating the project, Governor Muhammadu Bindow represented by Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, also lauded the lawmaker.

Also speaking, the representative of Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Garba Hammanjulde, and APC National Vice Chairman North-east, Mustafa Salihu, lauded Mr Buba for ”making APC proud in serving his constituency effectively”.

In his remarks, Mr Buba thanked the people of his constituency for the support and cooperation accorded him so far.