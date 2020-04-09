<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on Wednesday said the Chinese experts that arrived Nigeria came to reciprocate the gestures demonstrated by Nigeria during China’s trying times in fighting Covid-19.

Speaking with newsmen after the arrival of the team along with more medical equipment, the Ambassador acknowledged that the Nigerian government had shown China great solidarity when it struggled with the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said the support coming from the Chinese government and its companies in Nigeria was China’s way of reciprocating.

He noted that so far, it had cost China’s construction company, CCECC, about two million dollars to bring in the experts and the medical equipment.

The ambassador said that he could not understand the rationale behind the attitude of some Nigerians who were against the coming of the experts.

“I am struggling to understand the logic; for us, at the most difficult stage of our fight, we received support from Nigeria, it is time for us to reciprocate the friendship and the kindness.





“This is the first time I met the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, since early February and I appreciate the strong support for us from him and the government.

“For the government and Chinese businesses, what we are trying to do is to address the concerns of our dear friends.

“According to the information the CCECCE gave to me, the value of the equipment and medical supplies is around $1.5 million and including the other costs like the flight it is around $2 million,” he said.

He disclosed that the experts were originally billed to stay for one month but noted that the mandatory quarantine may also determine how long they will stay.

The ambassador said the major secret which worked for China, especially in Wuhan the epicentre of the virus, was the lockdown and the success in breaking the chain of transmission.

“The lockdown in Wuhan lasted 76 days, since January Wuhan had been in lockdown, today has been the very first day that the lockdown has been lifted.

“One key measure for us to fight the Covid-19 is to try every means to break the chain of transmission,” he said.