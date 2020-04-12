<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria has responded to a video clip of alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou, China.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the embassy recalled the meeting between the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, which held on April 10th.

The embassy said that during the meeting, the Chinese ambassador was offered to watch a mobile phone video clip about the purported improper treatment on some Nigerian citizens in Guangzhou.

Live updates from Guangzhou China they frustrating and humiliating Nigerians chasing them out of their resident and on street Nigeria consulate in Guangzhou China doing action with the foreign affairs pic.twitter.com/CdfRoNNQ6M — Pussman (@NwokochaUche) April 9, 2020



The embassy further said the ambassador made it clear that judging from the one video clip on that mobile phone, the approach of the relevant epidemic prevention and control personnel was not inappropriate.

The embassy also said China treats all foreign nationals equally in China, adding that China rejected differential treatment and had zero tolerance for discrimination.

“To prevent and control the pandemic, we need understanding, support and cooperation from both Chinese and foreign nationals in China. We urge all foreigners in China to strictly observe local anti-epidemic regulations. China values her friendly relations with Nigeria. The embassy stands ready to keep in communication with the Nigerian side in this regard,” the Chinese Embassy said.

The embassy further said to keep social distance during the pandemic, the said mobile phone with the video clip was placed on the tea table.

The embassy added that any other interpretation of the scene does not conform with what was actually happened.