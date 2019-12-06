<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chinese Embassy on has donated 32 laptops, generator, and other stationery to China-Assisted Model Primary School in Nyanya, Abuja to help enhance their computer skills.

Amb. Zhou Pingjian, who made the donation in Abuja said that because 2019 was about to end, the embassy deemed it needful to do something for the school especially in terms of providing what the students in the school would find useful.

Mr Li Xuda, the Director, China Cultural Centre, who represented the ambassador said that friendship had brought China and Nigeria together, a development, which he added had always reminded the Asian country of the need to contribute to the development of Nigerian schools.

“It is friendship that has made the Chinese government try its best to make contribution to Nigerian Schools.

“It is friendship that always reminds the Chinese Embassy of the need to take the development of Nigerian Schools into consideration.

“ It is friendship that has given me the opportunity to visit. I made my decision that we should work together and do something for this school.

“We all know that education is the hope for the development of a country. When the youth are educated, then the country is educated.

“When the youth are strong, then the country is strong. Looking around countries in the world, they are strong in education.

“There is no exception. Therefore, I sincerely wish Nigeria will make great progress with rapid development in its education field,” Li said.

He advised the students that “education is a way to achieve personal attainment at a high level.

“We should not be discouraged by poor conditions, nor by our humble backgrounds.

“In the world, there are many successful people who have come from humble backgrounds. It is the case in China, Nigeria, and around the world.

“I believe that when you excel in your studies, you will excel in your life and further you will make more contribution to your own society and country.”

Responding, Mr Hussaini Bako, the Director JSS, FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) praised the Chinese Embassy for offering the support to the school.

He said that the board would ensure that the school made good use of the items donated by the Chinese Embassy for the benefit of the pupils.

Bako, however, called for more support from the embassy to enable more pupils to enjoy long-term sponsorship.

Newsmen report that the school is one of the six schools established and funded by the Chinese and Nigerian governments in furtherance of educational development in the country.