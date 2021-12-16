China rewards 50 ABU students with N5 million scholarships

Fifty students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, have been rewarded with N5 million scholarships by the Chinese embassy for their outstanding academic performance.

The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, presented the awards to the students on Wednesday during a virtual ceremony.

“Because China’s National Day and Nigeria’s Independence Day are celebrated on the same day, October 1, the Chinese Embassy picked the date as a day for celebrating China-Nigeria friendship to reward excellent students in chosen universities, and ABU is certainly one of them.

“In my eyes, Ahmadu Bello University is one of the best universities in Nigeria. We are very proud to say that the Chinese embassy has a long, good relationship with ABU.

“So it’s my great pleasure to present the scholarship award to 50 excellent ABU students,” Mr Cui said.

The vice-chancellor of ABU, Kabiru Bala, expressed appreciation to the Chinese government and the embassy for their support.

Mr Bala said the cash award would go a long way towards encouraging the students and spur others to strive for academic excellence.

“I would like to begin by expressing my deep appreciation for another set of October 1 Ambassadorial Scholarships to 50 best students of the university. The award is really an honour to the university.

“I am also glad to inform you that the scholarship award to 47 and 48 ABU students in 2018 and 2019 respectively had already made a big impact on the learning propensity of the beneficiary students,” he said.