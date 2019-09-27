<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The People’s Republic of China has pledged support for the nation’s development goals, noting that it would also collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure the success of its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, said that the Chinese government would strengthen its support and collaboration with Nigeria, to drive economic prosperity.

Zhou said this in Abuja on Thursday, during the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The envoy noted that China and Africa had always been a community with a shared future, “which is why China will work unremittingly to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries.”

He said that China would continue to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up high-quality belt and road cooperation, so as to share development opportunities with other countries.

Zhou stated, “Both China and Nigeria are major developing countries of great influence in the world. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005 in particular, the all-round, wide-ranging and high-quality bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has been a pacesetter for China-Africa cooperation.

“In recent years, thanks to the strategic guidance and personal commitment of President Xi and President Buhari, China and Nigeria have significantly enhanced political trust and secured fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation.”

The diplomat further pointed out that his country was ready to work with Nigeria to implement the outcomes of the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation summit.

He added, “We firmly support Nigeria in pursuing a development path that suits Nigeria’s national conditions and have confidence that under the able leadership of President Buhari, Nigeria will achieve even greater success in its national development.

“We stand ready to work with Nigeria to enhance mutual trust, jointly pursue belt and road cooperation in greater synergy with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.”