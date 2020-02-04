<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chinese authority has assured Nigerians living in the country of the safety of their health as the world continued in the battling of the deadly ‘Coronavirus’ epidemic.

Zhou Pingjian, China Ambassador to Nigeria disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at a press conference on the updates and efforts taken so far towards preventing the spread of the virus.

He said China is willing and ready to work with other countries in the world, including Nigeria with the view to curtailing the epidemic across the world.

According to him “We have informed the World Health Organisation (WHO), relevant countries and Hong Kong and Taiwan of the latest epidemic situation.





“We have shared information on virus gene sequence with all parties at the first time. We have taken the most comprehensive and rigorous containment and mitigation measures and many of them go well beyond the requirement of the International Health Regulations (2005).

Pingjian however urged the world to have confidence in the China’s capacity to control the outbreaks. He warned against measures that would interfere with International travel trade.

“WHO doesn’t limiting trade and movement? Director General’s recommendations should be seriously considered,” he noted.

He said the number of confirmed cases of the virus has increased to 17, 205 and 21, 558 in Chinese mainland while 361 have died of the disease.

“We will in responsible manner, safeguard the safety of every foreign national in China, including the Nigerian expatriates and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner”