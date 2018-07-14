Deputy Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Mr Lin Jing, on Saturday, said Chinese-African economic partnership was imperative for a shared future.

Lin said this at the 2nd Nigeria Union of Journalists Inter-Chapel Table-Tennis Tournament (ICTTT) in Abuja.

The tournament is organised by NUJ in collaboration with Chinese Embassy.

The envoy said that there were efforts by China to engage Africa in an enduring economic relationship for a prosperous community in future.

“Discussions are ongoing between China and Africa to build a community with shared future.

“We intend to achieve a win-win economic future where every partner will be a winner,” he said.

Lin, who described China as a “world power”, restated the resolve of his country to continue to partner Africa, especially Nigeria, for development.

In his remarks, General Secretary of NUJ, Shuaibu Leman, assured that the union would not let China down in its activities.

Leman described the inter-chapel tournament as a part of the consolidation of the bilateral relations between China and Nigeria.

On his part, Chairman of NUJ, Federal Capital Territory chapter, promised to use the media to project the achievements of the Chinese government to the world.