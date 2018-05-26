As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day on Sunday, May 27, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration is resolute about protecting the rights, dignity and physical space of children.

In his Children’s Day address, Obaseki said: “As we mark Children’s Day, I join millions of parents, guardians and care givers across the country to celebrate our children, our future and unique gifts from God.”

He further said: “Our administration is resolute about the need to protect children’s rights, their dignity and physical space, through our Child Rights Act, which protects them from any form of abuse and exploitation.”

The governor assured that his “administration is committed to children’s educational advancement and overall wellbeing as they are the legacy of Edo State and our dear nation.”

He maintained that the education sector is undergoing transformation to prepare children of school age for the reality of the information and communication technology-driven modern society.

“In addition to the new structures that we are establishing to cater to the needs of teachers and students in the basic education sub-sector, we are replacing the age-old corporal punishment with a new programme that makes a clear distinction between child abuse and discipline,” he said.

He disclosed that a fencing squad is set to begin the erection of perimeter fencing in all primary schools to protect the physical space of pupils in the schools.

Obaseki advised parents and care givers to pay more than the usual attention to their children and those under their watch, as an inter-ministerial committee on Child Sexual Abuse that will develop a framework for prevention and effective handling of cases of abuse has been set up.