Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has called on Nigerians, particularly parents and government at all levels, to critically evaluate their commitment towards the protection of children.

Ihedioha, in a message of felicitation, in commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, noted that, “children are unquestionably one of humanity’s most precious resources. Therefore it is imperative for government, relevant stakeholders and intervention agencies to continuously articulate policies and appropriate programmes to enhance the protection, education, rights and wellbeing of our children.”

He recalls with nostalgia, the joy of Children’s Day celebration, in his younger days. “The celebrations in those good old days, instilled in us, the consciousness of our relevance and expectations from the society, which spurred our humble accomplishments. Unfortunately, today, the future of our children, seems to have been shrouded in hopelessness.”

He said: “There is a singular cause of this hopeless situation – bad leadership. Our people have overtime wittingly or unwittingly, promoted mediocrity above quality leadership. I am afraid that the situation in Imo today, is one that cannot guarantee a meaningful future for our children. And unless we deliberately and collectively halt this erosion, we will have ourselves to blame.

“But there is still hope. The realistic way forward lies in our hands. I wish to enjoin our parents, guardians, grandparents, uncles and aunties to consider the situation, an emergency and indeed get involved in the current electioneering process with a view to electing tested, trustworthy, purpose-driven candidates, with relevant capacities and experience to hastily recover the future of our children and restore collective hope.”

The former Deputy Speaker also charged parents, “to always strive to ensure good parenting”, adding, that parents should sincerely appraise their parent-child relationships and if in doubt that their efforts are adequate or that they are heading in the right direction, they should make proper amendments.”