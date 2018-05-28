Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike, wife of Rivers State governor, has called on children in the state to take their education seriously as a foundation to be responsible citizens in the future.

Addressing Rivers children during the 2018 Children’s Day celebration at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Justice Nyesom-Wike told the children that education was key to their progress in the society.

“Once you get an education, everything will find its place, because you will be empowered to be responsible citizens.

“You need to be careful and mindful of the friends you keep. This is because evil communication corrupts good manners. Not everyone has a right to come into your space,” she said.

The governor’s wife prayed for God’s blessing on all Rivers children.

“God will establish you and you will not die before your time. You will live long to fulfill all your days and everything that God has planned for you to achieve,” Justice Nyesom-Wike prayed.

To ensure that children were more responsible across the state and alive to their responsibilities, she promised noted Rivethics clubs would be introduced in schools.

Harping on the importance of celebrating the children, she said: “Children should be celebrated, and on a day like this, we create awareness on the importance of children, their rights, their responsibilities, their education and their general welfare.”

The Children’s Day in Rivers was celebrated with lectures by motivational speakers and the distribution of life-changing books to the children.

Damiete Miller, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, said that Children’s Day celebration was an opportunity to highlight the importance of children to the society.