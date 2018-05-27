The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has charged Nigerian children to shun crime and strive to be good ambassadors of the country.

Obasa’s message is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, on this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

Obasa said: “I want to advise Nigerian children to be good ambassadors of not only their families and communities but also the country at large.”

He said the only way they could make progress in life was by being good ambassadors of the country, which could only be achieved by exhibiting high moral values.

The speaker assured the children that the government was determined to invest in their future.

Obasa said the government would continue to put in place policies and programmes that would improve their standard of living.

He called on parents to monitor the activities of their children with a view to nipping any desire to go into crime in the bud.

He said: “It’s our duty as parents and guardians to monitor the activities of our children all the time.

“It’s imperative for us to know the friends they keep and hang out with, and the groups they associate with.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish Nigerian children a happy Children Day celebration.”