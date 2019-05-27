<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, disclosed that the Federal Government would review the National Drug Control Master Plan 2015-2019 with a focus on drug control and consumption.

He made this disclosure in Abuja while delivering his speech at this year Children’s Day celebration with the theme, “Drug Abuse among Children: Addressing the Challenges.”

The President, whose message was delivered by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said in addition to implementing the plan and addressing the national drug problem, the government had since May, 2018, placed restriction on the use, importation and the sale of codeine as a cough syrup without prescription.

He said the theme of this year was deliberate in view of the disturbing reports that drug abuse has become a major public health and security concern in Nigeria.

The President, who, therefore, appealed to the children to avoid bad company, obey their parents, teachers, elders and constituted authority, assured them of his administration’s commitment to providing the appropriate environment for them to attain their full potential.

He further urged them to say no to illicit drugs and safeguard their future, saying the Federal Government was very concerned about the impact of drug and substance abuse.

According to him: “Government and parents, we are desirous of building a better future for our children because children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and if we allow drugs or other ills to destroy our children today, we are destroying our future.

“As one of the interventions to ensure a protective and guaranteed future for our children, I constituted a two-tier intervention structure comprising high-level Ministerial Committee on the elimination of Drug Abuse for a coordinated response in addressing the challenges posed by Drug and substance abuse among the teeming populace.

“It is worthy of mention that the Presidential Advisory Committee is currently interfacing with core stakeholders, drug experts, rehabilitated drug users at all levels so as to make appropriate recommendations to government on interventions required to reverse this ugly trend.

“In furtherance of the campaign against drugs, the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency and National Agency for Drug and Food Administration and Control have also developed Information, Education and Communication materials for awareness creation nationwide. The Federal Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, Education and other stakeholders are also conducting public awareness activities about the ills of drug abuse in schools and the dangers of drug and substance abuse among children.” He stressed.

He then promised to improve immunisation coverage and interventions to eliminate communicable and non-communicable diseases for children as measures of reducing infant mortality.

“Having signed the Disability Rights bill into Law this year, it is my belief that its implementation will provide a basis for the improvement of the livelihood of children living with disabilities.” He stated.

The President further charged them to stay away from using abusive and addictive substances and concentrate on their studies, as his administration would ensure a conducive learning environment for them to develop their potentials.

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, said the government was committed to doubling her efforts at ensuring the protection of the fundamental rights of the children.

She, therefore, called for more international cooperation and partnerships founded on true commitment towards the realisation of the goal of sustainable development strategies.

The minister further admonished all stakeholders to work hand in hand in curbing the menace, create awareness and sensitisation for the children and the general public towards freeing Nigeria of drug abuse in our society.

She lamented that it is worrisome to note that in present-day Nigeria, children in primary and secondary schools engaged in organised crimes, disruption of school activities, gangsterism, armed robbery, as well as mental illness and cultists as a result of the effect of drug abuse.

The minister then reminded them that education is the bedrock of any developed nation and for Nigeria to be one of the developed nations of its dream, the children must concentrate on education and say no to drug abuse.