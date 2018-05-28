The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in Osun State House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye wants parents, guardians and care givers to exercise skills needed for proper upbringing of children.

He made this known in a statement issued, on Saturday, to commemorate the annual Children’s Day celebration in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Hon. Oyintiloye who described children as glory of the land and future leaders maintained they children should be the epicenter of care in the society.

The Lawmaker called on parents to open themselves up to parenting skills and ideas that will lead to development of well rounded children that wíll become value added citizens.

He stressed the need to improve policy and investment on children saying building of future leaders demand adequate investment in health, education and general well being of children.

Oyintiloye pointed that nurturing and nourishing are two ingredients that all society must give attention to in raising responsible citizens.

He opined that there was the need for parents to renegotiate their time and rẹ work their extra curricula engagements and give more attention to the needs of the children.

The lawmaker noted that the many parents and care givers are guilty of sins of neglect of children which he described as responsible sì me for exposure of children to lots of vulnerable influences.

Oyintiloye also called for initiatives both at home and classrooms that will máke children to be responsible net citizens through exposures to creative digital activities.

Olatunbosun urged parents to exhibit balance in their child upbringing approach in such a way that children will be morally and spiritually sound to face the challenges of life.

He explained that proper child upbringing is key to nation building, explaining that both parents should endeavor to be available to make their children great.