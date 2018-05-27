The Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Sunday read the riot act to abusers of children, declaring that no abusers of children would go unpunished.

Akeredolu made the declaration in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the celebration of this year’s Children’s Day saying: “Anybody caught abusing a child would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law of the state.”

Akeredolu, who was represented at the event at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, said his government would do its best to ensure the security of children in the state “through both pre-emptive and preventive activities and measures as well as other child protection intervention programmes”.

“While the government is not interested in putting anyone in prison, it will not fold its arms and allow enemies of progress to destroy the children and well-being of our society

“I am warning those that make violence and abuse of children their pre-occupation to steer clear of Ondo State,” he said.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Omowumi Olatunji-Edet, said the state was not taking the welfare of children with levity, urging the stakeholders in the state to give much focus and attention to the children’s safety.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of free school bags and water bottles to all pupils in the 18 local government areas of the state.