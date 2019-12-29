<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least four persons, comprising a girl and three women, have been confirmed dead in two road crashes at Lufuape, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Ore-Ijebu-Ode Expressway in Ogun State.

It was learnt that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway incident was a lone crash which occurred around 4pm on Friday when a Toyota Hummer bus lost control at a construction point on the highway due to speeding.

Of the 17 persons involved in the accident, nine persons sustained injuries and “three deaths, two female adults and one female child, were recorded,” said the Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander in the state, Mr Clement Oladele.

Oladele said the injured victims were rescued to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The FRSC boss explained that a woman died in the second accident which involved three vehicles, while 13 persons were injured.

“The suspected cause of the crash was route violation, excessive speed and dangerous driving on the part of a Honda Pilot who drove against traffic.

The injured victims were rescued to the State Hospital, Ijebu Ode, for medical attention while the corpse of the killed victim was deposited at the hospital’s morgue,” he added.

The sector commander advised motorists on the need to drive cautiously, especially around road construction zones.

He said, “Areas where diversions were removed on the Lagos-Ibadan and Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Ore-Benin expressways are still construction zones. They (motorists) should therefore maintain the stipulated 50km per hour maximum speed limit as well as refrain from overtaking till they are clearly out of construction zones, as violators are liable to prosecution.”