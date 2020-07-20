



Prof. Aishatu Gobir, Head, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, has called on women to take ownership and leadership on measures aimed at curbing spread of Coronavirus.

Gobir was speaking on Monday in Ilorin under the topic: ‘Roles of Women in curbing the spread of Coronavirus in our Societies’.

She urged women to deploy their roles as main drivers and organisers of social gatherings to impress it upon other members of our society the need to postpone social functions, so as to reduce the possibility of the spread of the dreaded virus.

The don explained that findings have strongly supported the fact that the disease spreads more easily in a crowded environment.

Gobir said that most of the social functions, which draw a large number of people, are neither spiritually mandatory nor religiously time-bound, but mere ways of expressing cultural nuances and can be suspended without much ado and to keep safe.

The Professor of Paediatrics advised that such events can be delayed till when the threat of the pandemic would have become a thing of the past.

“Where postponement is outrightly difficult or impossible, particularly in the solemnisation of wedlock, women, who are the main organisers of such events, can use their influence to ensure that only very few individuals, ranging between 10 and 20 in number, are in attendance.





“It is unreasonable to expose people, particularly those who have attained the age of 50 and above to dangers just because of a social activity.

“The issue of COVID-19, as it is now, is a matter of life and death.

“The rate at which more individuals are being infected in Nigeria, most especially in Kwara in recent times, calls for serious concerns from stakeholders.

“Women, being the bedrock of any society, must ensure closer monitoring of actions and inactions of their children and wards to ensure that they do not go to any place or involve in any activity that would make them the purveyors and sufferers of COVID-19.

“Such actions can put the entire family and their various communities in unimaginable troubles” she said.

Gobir also advised market women and their male counterparts to ensure that the protocols of social distancing, wearing of face masks and regular washing of hands are observed and promoted in their different stores.

She implored women to use the opportunity of the stay-at-home directive to provide more guidance and support for their children and wards by ensuring that they make use of the period to productively engage in the use of ICT.

The don added that this would enhance their knowledge while getting themselves more protected against the various negative challenges of our time.

“A woman, being the fulcrum of her family, must be there at all times and most especially for the safety and protection of her family members,” she said.