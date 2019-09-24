<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has appointed Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, and 25 other persons as global leaders, who would champion the fight against global malnutrition.

According to a statement issued by the Scaling Up Nutrition SUN Movement, an initiative of the UN Gen Sec, Dangote and others are changemakers who have pledged to make sure nutrition is placed, and remains, at the top of the agenda, and will provide inspiration and direction for the SUN Movement and its mission in eradicating malnutrition.

The SUN movement revealed that one in three people suffer from malnutrition the world over and 149 million girls and boys are stunted, hence the job of the global leaders would be to support country-led efforts to scale up nutrition and to deliver for girls, boys and their families to ensure a world free from malnutrition by 2030.

Part of the statement read, “Members of the Lead Group are appointed until July 2021 and include several Vice Presidents of SUN member countries and other leaders from the array of partners engaged in the SUN Movement – civil society, youth coalitions, international and United Nations organisations, donor agencies, businesses and foundations.

“At the annual meeting of the Lead Group, to be held on 24 September, the Group will take a decision on the continuation of the SUN Movement into its third phases (2021-2025) and make commitments to achieve its objectives – looking toward the 2020 Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit and the future of the Movement.”

The SUN Movement was launched in 2010 by the UN Secretary-General.

See the full list of newly appointed global leaders on malnutrition:

1. Akinwumi ADESINA (Nigeria),

President, African Development Bank

2. Manal AL ALEM (Jordan), Chef

3. Reem Ebrahim AL-HASHIMI (UAE),

Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation

4. Mercedes ARÁOZ FERNÁNDEZ (Peru),

Vice-President, Republic of Peru

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

5. Inger ASHING (SWEDEN),

CEO, Save the Children International

6. Cherrie ATILANO (Philippines),

Founder and CEO, Agrea Agricultural Systems Internaional Inc.

7.Alicia BÁRCENA IBARRA, (Mexico)

Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

8. David BEASLEY (USA)

Executive Director, World Food Programme

9. Martin CHUNGONG (Cameroon),

Secretary General, Inter Parliamentary Union

10. Josefa Leonel CORREIA SACKO (Angola),

Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission

11. Aliko DANGOTE (Nigeria)

Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group

12. Annette DIXON (New Zealand)

Vice President Human Development, World Bank

13. Chris ELIAS (United States of America)

President of Global Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

14. Shenggen FAN (China),

Director General, International Food Policy Research Institute

15. Henrietta H. FORE (USA)

Executive Director, UNICEF and Chair of the SUN Movement Lead Group

16. Sophie HEALY-THOW (Ireland),

Youth Leader

17. Daniel KABLAN DUNCAN, (Côte d’Ivoire),

Vice President Côte d’Ivoire

18. Monica Katebe MUSONDA (Zambia),

Founder and CEO, Java Foods

19. Jakaya KIKWETE (Tanzania)

Former President United Republic of Tanzania, Kikwete Foundation

20. Shinichi KITAOKA (Japan),

President Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

21.Maryam MONSEF (Canada),

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Canada

22. David NABARRO (United Kingdom),

Sustainable Development Facilitator, 4SD

23. Sania NISHTAR (Pakistan),

Founder and President, Heartfile Foundation

24. Inia SERUIRATU (Fiji),

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fiji

25. Feike SIJBESMA (The Netherlands),

CEO, Royal Dutch DSM

26. Gunhild Anker STORDALEN (Norway),

Founder and President, EAT Foundation

27. Gerda VERBURG (The Netherlands),

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Coordinator of the SUN Movement