



A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, on Friday condemned the siege policemen laid on the residence of a former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He described the siege as a brazen attempt to abduct Nunieh.

Nwuche’s position was contained in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on Media, Mclean Ezebesor.

The statement was titled, “Nwuche condemns attempted abduction of Joy Nunieh.”

The statement read, “Nwuche maintained that if indeed the perpetrators of this heinous act were law enforcement officers, they ought to have known that there is a laid down legal procedure for effecting arrest of citizens, which includes the obtaining of proper search or arrest warrants, and that arrests must be made at designated times and not at ungodly hours when citizens will not be sure whether it is arrest or kidnap.





“He urged law enforcement agencies to always abide by the rule of law in the discharge of their functions, and to accord citizens the required courtesies even when they are suspects.

“He commended Governor Wike for rising to the occasion and finding time in spite of his busy schedule to personally attend to the matter of rescuing Joy Nunieh.

“He also lamented the situations where Niger Delta sons who occupy positions of authority turn such offices to a no-go area for majority of the indigenes, who often seek for necessary interventions from appointees from other parts of the country. These appointees often use their offices as tools of oppression of perceived enemies or rivals.

“He therefore urged Niger Delta sons in such positions of authority to use their offices for the advancement of the welfare of their people, as offices are ephemeral and they will all still come back home to meet their people.”