<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The winner of the Third PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Chess For Change competition, Rahmon Idowu, on Saturday said that Chess was more than just a game, but an agent of improvement in intellectual abilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idowu, a student of Lagos City College, Yaba, scored six points to emerge champion from a competition that had 88 players from 18 schools in Lagos State.

The young player said that since he started playing Chess about three years ago, he had yet to look back having at the back of his mind the immense benefits he had derived from it.

“I started playing chess about three years ago and I have yet to look back. Chess is more than a game; it is a game for those who want to engage in critical thinking.

“Chess has thought me a lot of lessons, critical and strategic thinking, planning, engagements and carrying out difficult tasks. These are what are combined when playing chess.

“The game of chess teaches how to plan for the next move of your opponent, so you have to think ahead and be smart enough to out play your opponent.

“Chess has also increased my quantitative and qualitative techniques which helps in understanding mathematics better, I think chess can be used to enhance brilliance in students,’’ he said.

Idowu appealed to parents to give their wards chance to engage in chess, adding that it was one of the board games that worth time spent on it.

“Chess doesn’t not interfere with my studies, in fact, it has contributed positively and I will encourage more parents to allow their children to play chess.

“Time spent on chess is not wasted. In the nearest future, I want to see myself at the top ranking,’’ he said.

The Partner, (PWC), Jide Adeola, said that the 3rd edition of the PWC Chess for Change was a testimony of progress recorded over the past years, adding that the company would sustain its support.

“This is the third year of Chess for Change which is a developmental programme aimed at students in the public schools in Lagos State.

“Chess is a game of intellect and with a passion; it can contribute to the development of the students. I believe that in the coming years, many would have developed themselves more.

“It would have developed the cognitive skills and ability to control impulse. I am sure that the students will continue to be relevant in and outside of chess.

“Talking about the progress made, we started with only six schools but today, we have 18 schools involved; that shows that the game has grown in Lagos State with the support of everyone,’’ he said.

Adeola said that the organisation also aimed at using the competition to promote the course of the “Girl Child Education’’ in the state.

NAN reports that Grand Slam tournament, which featured 88 players, produced Rahmon Idowu from Lagos City College, Yaba, as champion having scored six points.

Other winners include Moyinoluwa Lawal from Government Senior College, Eric Moore, who came second with five points, Benedict Egbe, a student of Ireti Senior Grammar School, Ikoyi, in third position with 5 points.

The fourth position went to Emmanuel Afolabi from Birrel Avenue Senior High School with 5 points, Olamide Adedeji, Government Senior College, Eric Moore, 5 points.

For the Team Category, Birrel Avenue Senior High School, Sabo, Yaba, emerged winners with 21 ½ points, while Government Senior College, Eric Moore, came second with 17 points and Lagos City College, Yaba, emerged third with 16 points.