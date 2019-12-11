<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Frank Lampard will be given £150m to spend by Chelsea in January upon the lifting of their transfer embargo.

That is according to a report in the Guardian, who claim that the bulk of the money will be used on attacking reinforcements.

Five players are apparently on the Blues’ radar ahead of a winter splurge, including three strikers and two wingers.

In terms of centre forwards, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Timo Werner of RB Leipzig, Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé and Fedor Chalov, currently of CSKA Moscow.

However, Lampard is also hopeful of strengthening his options in wider areas too.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who seems likely to leave the club within the next six months, and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) are the names he is considering.

Although Fikayo Tomori is also reportedly closing in on a new five-year extension at Stamford Bridge, a defensive addition hasn’t been ruled out.

The prime target in that regard is Nathan Ake of Bournemouth, who is also being monitored by Manchester City.

He previously played for Chelsea but left London in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £20m.

It would now cost the Blues double that amount if they want to bring him back to the club.