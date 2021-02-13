



Popular musician and activist, Charles Oputa, otherwise known as Charly Boy, says peaceful protest remains the right of citizens.

The musician, who runs the #OurMumuDonDo movement, stated this via Twitter on Saturday.

He wrote, “I know these animals have turned Nigeria into a Jungle. But peaceful protest is still our human right. Animals can’t dash us human right. Say no to #lekkitollgate reopening.”

Charly Boy’s comment came as #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaigners plan to hold a peaceful demonstration today at the Lekki tollgate in protest against the planned reopening of the toll plaza.

Newsmen had reported that the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, decided to hand over the tollgate back to its operators, Lekki Concession Company, after forensic experts submitted their report on the October 20, 2020 incident.





Four members of the panel including a youth representative, Rinu Oduala, faulted the decision of the panel but the chairman of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, and four other members of the panel acceded to LCC’s request to repossess the toll gate.

Subsequently, hashtags such as #OccupyLekkiTollgate and counter-protest hashtags such as #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell trended online.

Both protests are slated for Saturday but the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force have warned against any form of protest in the Lekki toll gate area or any part of the state.