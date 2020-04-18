<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Soludo described Abba Kyari as a humble man who had a distinguished career in the banking industry among others and died in the service of his country.





In a press release made available to newsmen by Joe Anatune his publicist, Soludo said, “Death is a debt that all mortals must pay at God’s will and time”,

“We pray God to spare the lives of Nigerians from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Soludo also prayed God to grant President Buhari and the family of Mallam Kyari the fortitude to bear the loss, while also asking God to grant his soul eternal rest.