The General Overseer of Qua Iboe Church Nigeria, Rev. Ekpedeme Moffat, has disclosed that the ongoing crisis bordering on name change of the church has kept the church down for the past 20 years.

At a press conference in Uyo, the state capital, as part of the activities to mark 2019 Founder’s Day, the 132 nd commemoration of Rev. Samuel Bill’s feat in missions, the man of God revealed that since 2016 a process has been on to resolve name change crisis.

His words, “After the centenary celebration in 1987, not much emphasis was laid on the activities of the Holy Spirit but the church kept moving from grace to grace for another 10 years (1987-1997).

“In 1997, the name memo was already received by the conference the previous year. The struggle with the name has kept us low for 20 years (1997-2017).”

The General Overseer, however, thanked the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, the Prelate Emeritus of the World Methodist Council, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang, and all who have made efforts to broker truce among the two factions.

He noted that the 2019 Founder’s Day with the theme, “Retracing the Kingdom Pattern: Exodus 25:40”, will feature public hearing on the review of Qua Iboe Church standing order/code of ethics; visit to academic and health institutions; anniversary lecture/dinner, and anniversary carnival float.

Rev. Moffat, therefore, called on members to keep faith with the church as they keep serving God.