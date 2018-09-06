In an effort to eliminate cervical cancer in Nigeria, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said his ministry would procure mobile solution treatment machines and distribute to the 774 Local Government Councils in Nigeria.

The Ministry would also purchase the bigger size of the machines to distribute to the Federal Tertiary Hospitals across the country.

The Minister made this revelation on Wednesday while meeting with General Manager, WISAP Medical Technology, Stephan Hilgers, the firm that produces the mobile solution treatment machines based in Germany.

The Minister said the Federal Government in her nationwide campaign to eliminate cervical cancer, using the mobile treatment machines could serve as one of the key strategies to achieve the goals.

He said: “What we want is at least one per local government, that is 774, if we make it 1000 is appropriate because we need to scale it up.”

Adewole said the procurement would be in batches, the Ministry would purchase some this year while the rest would be purchased in 2019.

“We would look at our budget, in 2018 we can buy some and then we buy the remaining in 2019,” Adewole said.

He said the Ministry would work in partnership with WISAP Medical Technology to train the staff that would handle the machines.

Earlier, the General Manager, WISAP Medical Technology, Stephan Hilgers, demonstrated to the officers of the Federal Ministry of Health how the Machine works.

Hilgers said the machine was very effective in the treatment of cervical cancer.

It is mobile and uses reachable battery that could be more useful in rural areas.