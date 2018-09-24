Dr. Maxwell Odiegwu, a gynaecologist, on Monday advised young girls to embrace vaccination against cervical cancer early in life.

Odiegwu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said: “It is better for young girls to go for vaccines early in life to proffer immunity against cancer.

“These vaccines will go a long way in preventing cervical cancer in the body.

“Cervical cancer is real and it kills.’’

Odiegwu also urged young girls and women of reproductive age to go for regular cervical cancer screening.

He called on them to embrace the use of condoms as cervical cancer could be contracted through unprotected sexual intercourse.

According to him, 300,000 women around the globe died from cervical cancer in 2015 alone.

He added that with the use of vaccines and early detection of the disease, the death rate from cervical cancer could be significantly reduced.

He urged the government to create more awareness to prevent infection.

“The government can also assist by providing cancer treatment apparatuses,’’ he said.