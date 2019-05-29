<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Civil Society Organisation, The Centre for Change Initiative, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government and all political office holders to prioritise the welfare of the people.

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, the president of the group told newsmen in Lagos that the people’s welfare must be a top priority in government expenditure.

She said: “As we witness the inauguration of a new set of leaders across the state executives and legislatures, it is important that focus be placed on issues of welfare of the people.

“Priority must be placed on how to tackle the increasing poverty rate in the country.

“The federal government must set an agenda that will squarely confront the security challenges being witnessed in the country.

“It is hoped that education and health care will receive better attention through proper funding while job creation for our teeming unemployed youths will be addressed”.