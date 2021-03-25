



A non-governmental organisation, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) in conjunction with UN Women has began advocacy programme to end violence against women and girls in the Northeast.

Speaking on Thursday in Maiduguri at a 5-day advocacy workshop organised for various opinion leaders in the state , the executive director WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode–Afolabi, said promoting women’s rights in the society will enable them realise their potentials in the society.

He said the 5-day Peacebuilders training on women’s rights and engagement with men and boys is to promote the prevention on Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the communities.

He said WARDC is a non-governmental, non-profit making human rights organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of women’s human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria.

” WARDC uses the law to advance women’s rights as a human right issue. One of the goals of this project is to contribute to change of laws and policies that can further support post conflict reintegration and protection of women and girls from gender based violence.

” Violence against women and children denies women their most basic right and freedoms, including freedom of opinion, gender equality and justice before the law. women and girls in Nigeria, particularly women in the North East which constitute a large majority of the poor, widow, marginalized and vulnerable,” Afolabi said.





He said the project works in two states of Yobe and Borno with women groups to strengthening women’s access to justice: making right a reality for conflict-affected women.

He noted that women are more often victims of abuse because they are still regarded as inferior in many African culture, adding that in Nigeria where gender equality is enshrined in the law, women and girls are more venerable to discrimination and violated of their rights.

” One thing is certain that there is violence against women and children everywhere in the society and we cannot deny that fact or hide from it, it affects all of us. This project proposes to bring an end to violence against women and girls not just in the north east alone but the entire country.

” Therefore there is need for women, civil societies, IDPs and marginalized groups to work together to bring an end to this act, and to strengthen rule of law institutions so that women are better able to access their right through fair, efficient, impartial, independent and accountable institutions,” Abiola further said.

He expressed his gratitude to the development partners, Government of Netherlands and UN Women for their support in strengthening the rule of law and access to justice in Borno and Yobe states.