The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) will on Saturday in Abuja graduate its 10th set of 50 students.

A statement on Thursday by the Senior Programme Officer of the Centre Mr. Amodu Lawal, said the 10th graduation ceremony which also doubles as 10th annual Lecture is organized in partnership with Konrad Adeneuar Stftung (KAS) and shall be chaired by Barrister Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of Airpeace.

He said that Yemi Mapaderun, the Registrar, Nigerian Air force School of Finance and Accounts, Badagry, will be the Guest Speaker at the event.

According to him, dignitaries expected at the event are the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, Hon. Francis Waive, members of the diplomatic Corps, and donor community among others.

“The event will be climaxed with the presentation of certificate to graduating students and taking of matriculation oath by the 65 newly admitted students of the Centre LSD Leadership School. This year’s graduation brings the total number of change agents trained by the Centre through the Leadership School to 681,” Lawal said.