



The Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) has commended Mr Peter Averik, Chairman, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State for his peace and confidence building efforts in the area.

The centre’s adviser, Mr Ibrahim Hassan, gave the commendation on Friday when he led a delegation from the centre to a consultative meeting with the chairman in Kafanchan.

Hassan said the council chairman’s efforts was responsible for the existing atmosphere of understanding and peaceful relations among communities and people in Jema’a Local Government.

Hassan explained that the essence of the consultative meeting was to enable the centre bring the chairman up to speed with its findings from engagement with stakeholders on peace and security in the area.





He said from engagements with the relevant stakeholders, the centre discovered the existence of issues such as kidnapping, rape, abduction and forceful conversion of girls to other religions among others.

According to him, a strong synergy between the local government and the centere was needed to rid or reduce such activities to the barest minimum.

He presented the centre’s action plan for better ways to sustain the existing unity and peace in the area and sought the chairman’s approval to enable the centre swing into action.

In his remarks, Averik said the council was encouraged by the activities of the centre in the area, describing it as complementary to the council’s strides in the area of peace and security.

The council chairman therefore promised to accord the centre the needed support and cooperation to ensure the quest for peace, unity and development in Jema’a Local Government Area is achieved.