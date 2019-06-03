<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Centre for Social Justice, Equality and Transparency has claimed that foreign media organisations were promoting the activities of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Nigeria. The group disclosed this in a report it released over the weekend.

CESJET, in the report presented by its Executive Director, Isaac Ikpa, revealed that in the course of their investigation, they were able to identify about 25 foreign media outlets covering North East Nigeria with the majority from France and some other French-speaking countries.

The report reads in part: “The activities of the Nigerian Army have come under the scrutiny of late with the news making the round how it is losing its soldiers daily to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist.

“In the course of the research work, it was discovered that a couple of issues were responsible for the negative reportage of the fight against terrorism in North East Nigeria.

“The team of researchers was able to identify the influx of foreign media organisations in North East Nigeria under various nomenclatures and mostly attached to the myriads of international non-governmental organisation supposedly carrying out humanitarian work in the region.

“It was identified that the high presence of these organizations had constituted an encumbrance in the operations of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism.

“Despite the challenge posed by these media organizations, the Nigerian Army has remained focused and determined to bring to an end the insurgency in North East Nigeria,” the report stated.

The report further claimed that in most instances, these media outlets make unreasonable demands on the Nigerian authorities for clearance to go into the theatre of operations, and when such request is not granted, they resort to sending unfavourable reports to their home countries.