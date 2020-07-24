



The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has condemned the killing of five aid workers by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The Centre also condemned the use of landmines and buried improvised explosive devices by the terrorists, which according to them, doesn’t discriminate civilian and military targets.

In a statement signed by Executive Secretary, Isaac Ikpa, on Friday, CESJET said the insurgents’ new dimension may be connected to its broken relationship with international NGOs in the country.

The Centre reckoned that Boko Haram has now resorted to attacking from position of weakness.

“The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) is appalled and saddened by the murder of five aid workers by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists even when the release of the deceased from captivity could have help mitigate the punishment that is in store for the terrorists.





“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the perverted violence being perpetrated by terrorists in the northern parts of Nigeria irrespective of the brand name under which these sociopaths operate.

“Equally repulsive is their resort to using landmines and buried improvised explosive devices that do not discriminate whether it is a civilian or military target as they kill or aim anyone that steps on them,” he said.

CESJET urged the Federal Government and the Armed Forces to maintain its onslaught, unleashing maximum force against the terrorists as punishment for their evil deeds.

The Centre, however, called on world leaders to rise up and quit its lip service to the Boko Haram problem.

It further urged the media, bloggers and activists to be “circumspect in the treatment of this sad incidence so that they do not fall into the trap of promoting the message of terror”