<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 360 youths have begun a three-day training in different business enterprises in a programme organised by Ondo State Government in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The programme organised by Ministry of Youths and Sports Development with SMEDAN, commenced on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, stated that the major challenge facing youths in the country was unemployment, which he said informed the training.

He emphasized that human capital development became necessary because over four million youths enter the labour market annually.

Addressing the participants, Akeredolu said: “As our administration is committed to sustainable youths empowerment, this three-day capacity building training is intended to unlock and re-invent your creative potential and provide another opportunity for you to either start or scale up your existing businesses.

“We cannot pretend to be unaware of the teething challenges confronting up and coming young entrepreneurs, notably the inability to access the initial capital outlay.”