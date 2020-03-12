<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The INEC has dispatched sensitive materials, including ballot papers and result sheets, for the Saturday by-election in Patigi state constituency of Kwara have been dispatched.

The materials were kept in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ilorin, when the materials arrived on Tuesday evening.

The materials were inspected at the CBN before dispatching them in the presence of security agencies, representatives of political parties, journalists and INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Osun State, Mr Segun Agbaje.

The inspection and distribution were supervised by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, on the premises of the CBN.

The REC revealed that all the sensitive materials would be accompanied by armed escorts to Patigi and kept at the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).





Attahiru-Madami said the materials would be dispatched to the 10 Registration Area Centres (RAC) on the eve of the election.

He reiterated the preparedness of INEC to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable by-election on Saturday.

INEC Head of Electoral Operations in the state, Mr Shehu Baba, also revealed that 52,233 ballot papers were dispatched for the 10 electoral wards in the constituency.

He added that all the ballot papers were customised according to the 10 Registration Areas of Patigi Local Government Area.

Representatives of the political parties present at the inspection of the materials expressed satisfaction with the way the election materials were being handled by INEC.