



The National Population Commission (NPC) in Kwara on Thursday commenced another round of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), as part of preparation for the forthcoming census.

The exercise, which is being held throughout the 16 local government areas of the state, will end on April 13.

According to the NPC’s Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Bashir, the EAD constitutes the foundation on which the entire census architecture stands.

The address, which was delivered on his behalf by the Federal Commissioner, NPC in Kwara, Alhaji Saad Ayinla-Alanamu, noted that the EAD was part effort toward ensuring a successful exercise.

He said that the EAD would hold in one local government area, in each of the 23 selected states of the federation including Kwara.

Bashir said that at the end of the EAD, the commission would have successfully demarcated 135 local government areas in the country.

He said that the remaining 639 local council areas in the country would be covered in the subsequent programmes of the commission

The acting chairman said that a 52-person Demarcation Team, consisting of 40 demarcation officials; 10 supervisors and two Quality Control Assistants, had been recruited for each of the 23 states involved.

According to him, the expectation of the commission is that after the conclusion of the ongoing demarcation, what will be required for future censuses will only be updating.

Bashir appealed to the authorities in the 16 local government areas of the state, traditional institutions and communities in the affected areas to support the commission in carrying out the exercise.

He urged participants to be humble and honest in the discharge of their responsibilities.