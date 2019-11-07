<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian advisor for Central Eastern European & West African Business Association (CEEWABA), Ambassador Adedotun Adepoju, has reiterated the Association’s readiness to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria from the far Central Eastern European investors.

In an interview with newsmen in Lagos, the former Nigerian ambassador in Russia said it was high time the country went beyond China to other regions to explore business opportunities for the enhancement of the countries economy, urging the authorities to respect agreements reached at the Nigerian/Russia business forum held in Abuja recently.

He tasked Federal Government to take advantage of the opportunities being offered by foreign economies at different fora both within and outside Nigeria to better the life of the citizens as the world is evolving rapidly. Adepoju also charged the government to take advantage of the recently held Russian-Africa summit Sochi to develop its railway, defense, agro, renewable energy and education sectors since Russia has the capacity to offer developing countries like Nigeria solutions to their challenges.

He stressed that CEEWABA is focused on harnessing Nigerian untapped resources like in tourism, recycling of wastes, and agro food processing and has the capacity to revitalize some moribund facilities like the Ajaokuta Steel company.

“CEEWABA is linking prospective investors from Europe and Nigerian counterparts to promote investments in Africa starting with Nigeria. Slovenia for instance is interested in mining, agrotech, and renewable energy. So we should take advantage of their advanced technology to revitalize our economy.