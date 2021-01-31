



The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Sunday paid his first operational visit to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

He was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo.

Irabor, along with his team, was received by Maj.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and other principal staff officers of the Military Command and Control Centre at the Headquarters of the Air Task Force.





Abdul Khalifa told newsmen, in an interview, that the CDS would be meeting with the Service Chiefs, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and other field commanders, where they would be briefed on recent operations in the theatre.

Khalifa said that the service chiefs would also pay courtesy visits to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ibn-Garbai and Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.