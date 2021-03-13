



Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff, has urged troops of operation Lafiya Dole to ensure that the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari on fighting insecurity must be achieved.

On March 5, when he decorated the service chiefs with their new ranks, the president had given them “a few weeks” to secure the country.

“You have got a few weeks to do that because by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land. So that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field, and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation,” Buhari had said.

Speaking on Saturday when he led other service chiefs to the theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno state, Irabor also commended the officers for their commitment and resilience in the fight against insurgents.





“What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from him (president) and that mandate must be achieved. So, this is the reason why we are working assiduously. All issues of violence and insecurity, especially within the area of Operation Lafiya Dole, must come to an end,” Irabor said.

On his part, Farouq Yahaya, theatre commander of operation Lafiya Dole, thanked the service chiefs for the visit, adding that it would boost the morale of the troops.

“We are encouraged by this effort of the CDS and service chiefs who have been in touch every hour,” he said.

Yahaya said the troops will deliver on the tasks assigned to them.

According to newsmen, the service chiefs also visited the 7 Division Military Hospital to interact with wounded soldiers receiving treatment.