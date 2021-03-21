



The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor, has received commendation for the recently concluded two-day free medical treatment in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

About 1000 persons benefitted from the programme which had as theme: “The Role of Diet in the Management of Hypertension and Diabetes.”

Commending the CDS for the Initiative, the Nigeria Youth Alliance (NYA), said the programme was designed to sensitise communities on preventive and curative measures of the diseases.

The CDS who was represented by Col. Vincent Abu, the Commandant, Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano, at the inauguration of the programme, said that the exercise was aimed at improving the health status of people at the grassroots.





NYA in a press release signed by the President, Atanda Mojeed and Secretary, Okolie Madu said it believes in the approach of the CDS in improving the physical well-being of the people.

According to the statement “At a time the Armed Forces of Nigeria is engaged in different operations across the country, the DHQ deem it appropriate to organise the day free medical treatment of 1,000.

“We are aware several of this initiative has been organised in the past. This attests to the desire of the new leadership of the Nigerian military to pursue peace using every available opportunity.

“The sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria is innumerable. This is one time Nigerians should support them.”