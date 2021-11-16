CDS commends JTF for sustaining peace in Niger Delta

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has commended the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe, for the peace in the Niger Delta.

Irabor spoke on Tuesday in Yenogoa when he paid a visit to the JTF headquarters.

The CDS noted the efforts of troops of the JTF in securing the lives and property of the people and, especially oil and gas installations in the area.

Irabor said, “You have worked so hard, I am glad to say that I have been following the development.

“I believe that this interaction will give us a better opportunity to address challenges to your operations.

“Mr President is pleased with your actions and he also knows that the Federal Government establishments here are providing one service or the other.

“I will like to commend you and wish you well, but it is not for you to rest on your efforts.’’

The CDS also commended the various state governments in the Niger Delta for the good relationship between them and the military and other security agencies.

He said that security is everyone’s responsibility, adding that all residents must work together for the sustenance of peace in the region.

In his address of welcome, the JTF Commander, Rear Adm. Aminu Hassan, commended the CDS for his visit.

Hassan said that the visit would serve as an avenue for the joint task force to highlight some of its achievements and challenges.

Newsmen report that the CDS also visited the Central Naval Command, 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force.