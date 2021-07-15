Ex-CDS Abayomi Olonisakin resumes as ambassador to Cameroon

Former Nigeria Chief of Defense Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, has resumed officially as Head of Commission in Cameroon after presenting his copies of credentials (Copie d’usage) to the Minister of External Relations, Cameroon, His Excellency Lejeune Mbella Mbella at the office of Ministry of External Relations, Yaounde.

Mbella, who expressed delight in receiving the Nigerian Ambassador, believed he will help further in fine-tuning the existing brotherly mutual relations between the two nations.

Olonisakin promised to sustain and strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two countries.

The former Nigeria Chief of defense Staff arrived Yaounde last week as Nigeria-designate to Cameroon and was received by the Nigerian delegations led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Lami Sauda Remawa-Ahmed as well as the Consul General, Consulate General of Nigeria, Douala, HRM Queen Efe Alexandra Clark-Okeru, the Defense Adviser, Capt. Nnamdi Ekwon, Head of Chancery, Consulate General of Nigeria Buea, Mr. Samuel, staff of Cameroon Ministry of External Relations, Nigerian community as well as the Nigerian Union women’s wing and cultural dance group in a ceremonious welcome.

The retired general was appointed as Nigeria’s Head of Mission to Cameroon by President Buhari weeks after retirement.