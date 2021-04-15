



Popular rap artiste, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf better known as CDQ, has described the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arresting him today as someone trying to “set me up.”

But the NDLEA stated that it arrested CDQ and later released him on bail while still conducting investigations.

Newsmen report that CDQ was arrested on Wednesday’s night by operatives of the NDLEA in his Lekki residence.

CDQ has reacted to the development via an Instagram post, saying that someone was trying to set him up.

He wrote, “No sleep for the wicked. Iyalaya yin o ni sun for dis Lagos… They tryna set me up today but Olohun wa.”

According to available information, the rapper was said to have been arrested for reportedly violating the drug laws after the agency received an intelligence report.

In an chat with newsmen, NDLEA’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed his arrest, saying the case was still being investigated as some substance known as “loud” ―a cannabis variant― was found in the rapper’s house.





Babafemi said, “Yes, CDQ was arrested in his house at Lekki for being in possession of cannabis. He was arrested based on intelligence. As of last night, he was granted administrative bail, but he is expected back into custody today because it is an ongoing investigation.

“Some substances were found and he mentioned some names of some other big artistes. So, it is an ongoing investigation.”

He disclosed that the rapper cooperated as he disclosed names of other big artistes who used the substance and, according to Babafemi, the outcome of the investigation would determine if the rapper would be charged to court or counseled by the agency.

He continued, “The outcome of the investigation would determine what would happen. There are cases whereby the investigation shows some sufficient infractions, and then the case will go to court. There are other cases whereby if the quantity is insignificant, we will bring him in for counseling and possible rehabilitation. Those are likely scenarios that will happen.”