The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), on Tuesday, stopped the trial of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta on charges of non-declaration of assets.

A two-man panel of the CCT, in a ruling, on Tuesday agreed with the argument of Justice Ngwuta that, as a serving Justice of the Supreme Court, he could not be tried in any court or tribunal, except after he had been subjected to the investigatory and disciplinary processes of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The CCT, in its decision, also relied on the judgement of the Court of Appeal in the case of Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, in which the appellate court held, in a December 2017 judgment, that by virtue of Section 158 of the 1999 Constitution, only the NJC was with the powers to deal try judicial officers for any misconduct while in office.

The CCT said a judge could not be prosecuted by any court of tribunal until the NJC deals with the allegations against him/he and takes a decision of either dismissing such a judicial officer or compulsorily retiring him or her.

It consequently quashed the charges against Justice Ngwuta and discharged him.