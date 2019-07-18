<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Oyo State, Mr. Moses Atolagbe, said on Wednesday he was waiting for directive from the agency’s head office to verify the N48 billion assets declared by Governor Seyi Makinde.

It followed the torrent of comments that trailed Makinde’s declaration.

Atolagbe, who spoke in an interview with reporters in Ibadan, noted that there were few people in the last administration in the state, who are yet to comply with asset declaration.

He said: “We have a few people that have not complied with the position of the law.

“They are very few in number; some of them are out of the country and others based it on health ground.

“They have got in touch with the bureau and one of them showed up on Monday.

“We will just give them a little ample opportunity. When they don’t comply they would be prosecuted.

“We have done that before; a former commissioner in Oyo State in time past had been prosecuted for failure to comply,” Atolagbe said.

The CCB boss said some newly appointed public office holders had pick up their asset declaration forms, but some are yet to return them.