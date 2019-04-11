<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Code of Conduct Bureau has invited Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, Mohammed Kari, and two other senior officials to respond to petitions against them on alleged failure to declare their assets before the CCB, as required by law.

According to copies of the invitation letters which were obtained by newsmen dated April 8, 2019 the CCB requested Kari as well as the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical) Mr Sunday Thomas; and Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration, Mr George Onekhena, to appear before the CCB by 11am, 2pm and 4pm respectively on Thursday (today).

The letter, addressed to them individually and containing the same contents read: “Investigation Activities: Re: Breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

One of the letters read in part, “I am directed to refer to the Bureau’s letter no CCB/HQ/II&M/007/1834, dated 1st April, 2019 on the above stated subject matter, and to inform you of the scheduled date for your interview as follows: Thursday, 11th April, 2019. Time: 11am prompt (for Kari) Venue: Conference Room, 5th Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja.

“The aforementioned schedule supersedes our earlier invitation for interview on 10th April, 2019. Kindly accept our apologies, please.”

It was, however, learnt that as of 5pm on Thursday, none of the officials invited had shown up.

According to a petition written against the NAICOM boss, Kari, who was appointed by former President, Goodluck Jonathan as Deputy Commissioner (Technical) on March 31, 2014, failed to declare his assets.

After expiration of the tenure of the former Commissioner for the Insurance, he was appointed on July 31, 2015 as c/CEO by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was, however, alleged that he again failed to declare his assets a second time.

NAICOM was established in 1997 by the National Insurance Commission Act 1997 with responsibility for ensuring the effective administration, supervision, regulation and control of insurance business in Nigeria and protection of insurance policyholders, beneficiaries and third parties to insurance contracts.

The role it plays in regulating insurance is the same role the Central Bank of Nigeria plays in regulating banking.